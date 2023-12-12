Lucas Raymond will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues play on Tuesday at Enterprise Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Raymond available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Lucas Raymond vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Raymond has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 17:29 on the ice per game.

In nine of 27 games this year, Raymond has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 16 of 27 games this season, Raymond has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 27 games this season, Raymond has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Raymond hits the over on his points prop total is 58.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Raymond going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Raymond Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 87 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 27 Games 2 22 Points 1 9 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

