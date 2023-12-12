Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you reside in Livingston County, Michigan and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Livingston County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mason High School at Pinckney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Pinckney, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitmore Lake High School at Summerfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Petersburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
