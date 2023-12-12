Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leelanau County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Leelanau County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Leelanau County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glen Lake High School at Harbor Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Suttons Bay High School at Traverse City Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
