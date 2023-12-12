If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Jackson County, Michigan today, we've got you covered here.

Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Jackson High School at Everett High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 12

4:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Central High School at Grass Lake High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12

5:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Grass Lake, MI

Grass Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Vandercook Lake High School at Manchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Manchester, MI

Manchester, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Quincy High School at Concord High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Concord, MI

Concord, MI Conference: Big 8

Big 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Addison High School at Michigan Center High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Michigan Center, MI

Michigan Center, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanover-Horton High School at East Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Springport High School at Union City High School