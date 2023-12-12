If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Ingham County, Michigan today, we've got the information here.

Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Jackson High School at Everett High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 12

4:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern High School - Lansing at Charlotte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Charlotte, MI

Charlotte, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason High School at Pinckney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Pinckney, MI

Pinckney, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School at Okemos High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Okemos, MI

Okemos, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Jonesville High School at Leslie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Leslie, MI

Leslie, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waverly High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School