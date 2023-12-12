Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Huron County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Huron County, Michigan today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Huron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bad Axe High School at International Academy of Flint
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deckerville Community High School at Caseville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Caseville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at North Huron High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Kinde, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
