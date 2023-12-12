Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Traverse County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Grand Traverse County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bay City Western High School at Traverse City West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Suttons Bay High School at Traverse City Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingsley Area High School at Charlevoix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Charlevoix, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
