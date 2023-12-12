Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Genesee County, Michigan, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bendle High School at Clio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Clio, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LakeVille Memorial High School at Chesaning High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Chesaning, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bentley High School at Beecher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Mt. Morris, MI
- Conference: Genesee Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mumford High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genesee High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ovid-Elsie High School at Montrose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Montrose, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flint Southwestern Classical Academy at H. H. Dow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bad Axe High School at International Academy of Flint
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
