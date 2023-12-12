Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Emmet County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Emmet County, Michigan today, we've got you covered.
Emmet County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pellston High School at Johannesburg-Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Johannesburg, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glen Lake High School at Harbor Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyne Falls High School at Harbor Light Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
