Will Daniel Sprong score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings take on the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sprong stats and insights

In seven of 27 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

Sprong has picked up four assists on the power play.

He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:24 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 10:16 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:08 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 11:03 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:54 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:23 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:07 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:31 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 2 0 2 14:46 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.