Will Christian Fischer Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 12?
Will Christian Fischer find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings play the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Fischer stats and insights
- In two of 26 games this season, Fischer has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.
- Fischer has zero points on the power play.
- Fischer's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 87 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Fischer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|13:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|9:50
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Home
|W 4-0
Red Wings vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
