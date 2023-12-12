Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Calhoun County, Michigan today, we've got what you need below.
Calhoun County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshall High School at Okemos High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Okemos, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portage Northern High School at Battle Creek Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harper Creek High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lake Odessa, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaton Rapids High School at Battle Creek Pennfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
