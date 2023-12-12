Something has to give when the St. Louis Blues (13-13-1, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Detroit Red Wings (14-9-4, also losers of three in a row). The contest on Tuesday, December 12 starts at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Red Wings have a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 contests. They have totaled 39 goals while allowing 29 in that time. On the power play, 43 opportunities have resulted in 12 goals (27.9% conversion rate).

Before this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Blues Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Red Wings 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+110)

Red Wings (+110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a record of 14-9-4 this season and are 2-4-6 in overtime matchups.

In the 11 games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

This season the Red Wings scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Detroit has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Red Wings have scored at least three goals 20 times, earning 31 points from those matchups (14-3-3).

This season, Detroit has scored a lone power-play goal in six games and picked up six points with a record of 3-3-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 7-2-2 (16 points).

The Red Wings' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Red Wings went 7-6-2 in those matchups (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 26th 2.78 Goals Scored 3.7 2nd 18th 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.26 19th 20th 30.2 Shots 30.1 22nd 27th 32.5 Shots Allowed 31.1 19th 31st 8.75% Power Play % 23.01% 10th 20th 78.38% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 23rd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Red Wings vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.