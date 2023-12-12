Will Ben Chiarot Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 12?
Will Ben Chiarot light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings take on the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Chiarot stats and insights
- In two of 27 games this season, Chiarot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blues.
- Chiarot has no points on the power play.
- Chiarot's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are allowing 87 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Chiarot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|19:37
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:35
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:19
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|W 4-0
Red Wings vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
