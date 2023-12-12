We have high school basketball action in Bay County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Bay County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bay City Western High School at Traverse City West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Midland High School at Bay City Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Bay City, MI

Bay City, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Cadillac High School at Garber High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Essexville, MI

Essexville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayville High School at All Saints Central High School