Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Allegan County, Michigan today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Martin Christian High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopkins High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Kent City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saugatuck High School at Allegan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Allegan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Martin Christian High School at Schoolcraft High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Schoolcraft, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sturgis High School at Otsego High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Otsego, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Three Rivers High School at Plainwell High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Plainwell, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
