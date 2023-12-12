The Detroit Red Wings, Alex DeBrincat among them, meet the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Does a bet on DeBrincat interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, DeBrincat has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 17:57 on the ice per game.

In DeBrincat's 27 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

DeBrincat has a point in 17 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

DeBrincat has an assist in 13 of 27 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

DeBrincat's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, DeBrincat has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 87 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 27 Games 2 26 Points 3 13 Goals 1 13 Assists 2

