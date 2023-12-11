Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Wayne County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Consortium College Prep High School at Dakota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Macomb Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roosevelt High School at Riverview Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Riverview, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevenson High School at U Of D Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
