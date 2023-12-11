Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you live in Saginaw County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Goodrich High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swan Valley High School at Reese High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Reese, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
