For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Robby Fabbri a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fabbri stats and insights

  • In seven of 14 games this season, Fabbri has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
  • On the power play, Fabbri has accumulated two goals and two assists.
  • Fabbri's shooting percentage is 40.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 80 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fabbri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:14 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 12:30 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:24 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:09 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:38 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:16 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 2 1 1 15:04 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:50 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.