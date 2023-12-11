Joe Pavelski is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Dallas Stars and the Detroit Red Wings play at American Airlines Center on Monday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Red Wings vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Alex DeBrincat has scored 25 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 13 goals and 12 assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 at Sabres Dec. 5 0 1 1 4 at Canadiens Dec. 2 1 1 2 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 30 0 1 1 6

Lucas Raymond Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Lucas Raymond has earned nine goals on the season, adding 13 assists.

Raymond Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 7 1 1 2 2 at Sabres Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 at Canadiens Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 30 0 2 2 1

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Pavelski is Dallas' leading contributor with 25 points. He has 11 goals and 14 assists this season.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Capitals Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 1 2 3 4

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) to the team.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 at Capitals Dec. 7 0 2 2 1 at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 2 0 2 3

