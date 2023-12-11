Coming off a defeat last time out, the Dallas Stars will host the Detroit Red Wings (who also lost their most recent game) on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Red Wings vs Stars Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have given up 82 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the league.

The Red Wings are second in the NHL in scoring (97 goals, 3.7 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 26 13 12 25 14 15 41.7% Dylan Larkin 24 11 14 25 13 13 52.4% Lucas Raymond 26 9 13 22 11 11 0% J.T. Compher 24 6 13 19 10 8 47.1% Shayne Gostisbehere 25 5 14 19 10 6 -

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are giving up 80 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league play.

The Stars' 87 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Stars have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players