Check out best bets as the Green Bay Packers (6-6) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Packers vs. Giants? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Packers vs. Giants?

  • Game Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Packers favored by six, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (6.6 points).
  • Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Packers' implied win probability is 73.0%.
  • The Packers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • Green Bay has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -270 or shorter.
  • The Giants have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won three (27.3%) of those contests.
  • New York is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Packers or Giants? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Green Bay (-6)
  • The Packers have covered the spread seven times over 12 games with a set spread.
  • The Giants are 4-7-1 against the spread this season.
  • New York has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Packers vs. Giants matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (37)
  • These two teams average a combined 34.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the total of 37 set for this matchup.
  • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 44.6 points per game, 7.6 more than the over/under for this game.
  • The teams have hit the over in six of the Packers' 12 games with a set total.
  • The Giants have hit the over in three of their 12 games with a set total (25%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Jayden Reed Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
12 6.8 1 42.8 5

Saquon Barkley Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
9 77.4 1 18.7 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.