Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oceana County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Oceana County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Oceana County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walkerville High School at Holton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Holton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakridge High School at Hart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Hart, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Christian High School at Pentwater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Pentwater, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
