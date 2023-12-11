Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Manistee County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frankfort High School at Manistee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Manistee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.