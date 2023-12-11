The Milwaukee Bucks, Malik Beasley included, take on the Chicago Bulls on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 128-119 loss against the Pacers, Beasley tallied seven points.

With prop bets available for Beasley, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.1 12.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 5.4 Assists -- 1.4 1.4 PRA -- 17.9 19.6 PR -- 16.5 18.2 3PM 3.5 3.0 3.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Beasley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Bulls

Beasley has taken 9.0 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 9.6% and 9.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 3.0 threes per game, or 20.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.3. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 99.1 possessions per contest.

The Bulls allow 112.5 points per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

The Bulls are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 45.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Bulls are 25th in the NBA, conceding 27.7 per game.

Conceding 14.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the worst team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Malik Beasley vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 41 19 3 3 5 0 2 11/13/2023 21 9 2 0 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.