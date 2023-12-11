Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Raymond against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Lucas Raymond vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

Raymond's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:28 per game on the ice, is +2.

Raymond has a goal in nine of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 16 of 26 games this season, Raymond has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Raymond has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 26 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Raymond's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Raymond having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Raymond Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are conceding 80 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 26 Games 2 22 Points 0 9 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

