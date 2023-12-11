Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Livingston County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Haslett High School at Hartland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Hartland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fowlerville High School at Jackson Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
