Will Klim Kostin Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 11?
Can we expect Klim Kostin lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Kostin stats and insights
- Kostin has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- Kostin has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 80 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Kostin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|9:11
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|7:30
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:45
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:15
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:59
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|8:04
|Home
|W 5-4
Red Wings vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
