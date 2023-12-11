Khris Middleton plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates take on the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 128-119 loss to the Pacers (his previous action) Middleton put up 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Let's break down Middleton's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 11.9 13.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 5.0 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.3 PRA -- 20.2 22.5 PR -- 16.1 18.2 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.6



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 8.6% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

He's put up 3.8 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Middleton's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 99.1 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.3.

The Bulls are the 13th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Bulls have given up 45.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the league.

The Bulls are the 25th-ranked team in the league, conceding 27.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls are ranked last in the NBA, giving up 14.6 makes per contest.

Khris Middleton vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 27 9 3 3 1 0 2 11/13/2023 19 13 6 2 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.