Can we count on Justin Holl finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings play the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Holl stats and insights

Holl is yet to score through 20 games this season.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Holl has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 80 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Holl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:37 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5 OT 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 5-4 OT 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:17 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:08 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:17 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT

Red Wings vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

