Josiah Deguara was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Green Bay Packers' Week 14 contest against the New York Giants (at 8:15 PM ET on Monday). All of Deguara's stats can be found on this page.

In the air, Deguara has been targeted eight times, with season stats of 65 yards on eight receptions (8.1 per catch) and zero TDs.

Josiah Deguara Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week: Christian Watson (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Jayden Reed (LP/chest): 40 Rec; 513 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Packers vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: December 11, 2023

December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Deguara 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 8 65 39 0 8.1

Deguara Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Falcons 2 2 5 0 Week 4 Lions 4 4 34 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 19 0 Week 9 Rams 1 1 7 0

