For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jake Walman a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

In five of 24 games this season, Walman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Walman has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Walman averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.6%.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are allowing 80 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:39 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:23 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 20:22 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 17:41 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:12 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:29 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:05 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:16 Home W 5-4

Red Wings vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

