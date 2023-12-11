Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Ingham County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Haslett High School at Hartland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Hartland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webberville Community High School at Bendle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Burton, MI
- Conference: Genesee Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson Christian School at Lansing Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
