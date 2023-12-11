Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gogebic County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Gogebic County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gogebic County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Luther L Wright High School at AD Johnston High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Bessemer, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ewen-Trout Creek High School at Wakefield-Marenisco High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Wakefield, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
