The Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo included, match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent action, a 128-119 loss to the Pacers, Antetokounmpo totaled 37 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Let's look at Antetokounmpo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 30.2 33.0 Rebounds 10.5 10.7 11.9 Assists 5.5 5.2 6.1 PRA -- 46.1 51 PR -- 40.9 44.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Antetokounmpo's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Bulls

Antetokounmpo is responsible for attempting 19.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.2 per game.

Antetokounmpo's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 99.1 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.3.

Defensively, the Bulls are 13th in the league, giving up 112.5 points per game.

Giving up 45.7 rebounds per contest, the Bulls are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

The Bulls are the 25th-ranked team in the league, allowing 27.7 assists per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 39 26 14 5 0 5 2 11/13/2023 35 35 11 2 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.