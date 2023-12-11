Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Genesee County, Michigan today? We have the information here.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Linden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Linden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beecher High School at Flushing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Flushing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webberville Community High School at Bendle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Burton, MI
- Conference: Genesee Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodrich High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
