Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Linden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11

7:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Linden, MI

Linden, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Beecher High School at Flushing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11

7:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Flushing, MI

Flushing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Webberville Community High School at Bendle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11

7:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI Conference: Genesee Area

Genesee Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodrich High School at Heritage High School