Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Emmet County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Emmet County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Alanson High School at Islanders

Game Time: 5:44 PM ET on December 11

5:44 PM ET on December 11 Location: Cedarville, MI

Cedarville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Boyne Falls High School at Harbor Light Christian High School