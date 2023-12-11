Will Christian Fischer Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 11?
On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Christian Fischer going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Fischer stats and insights
- In two of 25 games this season, Fischer has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
- Fischer has no points on the power play.
- Fischer averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Fischer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|9:50
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 3-2
Red Wings vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
