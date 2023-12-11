The Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) and the Chicago Bulls (9-14) are scheduled to square off on Monday at Fiserv Forum, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, NBCS-CHI

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks lost their most recent game to the Pacers, 128-119, on Thursday. Antetokounmpo starred with 37 points, plus 10 rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 37 10 2 0 2 0 Damian Lillard 24 7 7 1 1 4 Khris Middleton 20 7 4 2 0 4

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 30.2 points, 5.2 assists and 10.7 boards per contest.

Damian Lillard averages 25.6 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5.0 boards per game.

Bobby Portis puts up 11.4 points, 6.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field.

Malik Beasley posts 12.1 points, 4.4 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 33.0 11.9 6.1 1.9 1.5 0.3 Damian Lillard 26.5 4.9 8.3 1.0 0.3 3.3 Brook Lopez 17.5 5.5 1.9 1.0 2.7 2.1 Malik Beasley 12.8 5.4 1.4 0.9 0.3 3.1 Khris Middleton 10.9 3.9 3.8 0.7 0.0 1.3

