The Milwaukee Bucks, with Bobby Portis, face off versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 128-119 loss against the Pacers, Portis tallied four points and six rebounds.

In this article, we break down Portis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.4 8.8 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 6.8 Assists -- 1.2 0.9 PRA -- 19.2 16.5 PR -- 18 15.6 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.6



Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

Portis is averaging 2.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Portis' Bucks average 104.3 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 99.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 112.5 points per game, the Bulls are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Bulls are ranked 26th in the league, giving up 45.7 rebounds per game.

The Bulls allow 27.7 assists per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls have conceded 14.6 makes per game, worst in the league.

Bobby Portis vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 31 4 9 2 0 0 2 11/13/2023 25 19 10 2 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.