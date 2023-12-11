Will Andrew Copp find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

In four of 26 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Copp averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.4%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:01 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:56 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 18:17 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:55 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

