Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for DeBrincat are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat has averaged 17:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

DeBrincat has a goal in nine games this year out of 26 games played, including multiple goals three times.

DeBrincat has a point in 16 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

DeBrincat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 12 of 26 games played.

DeBrincat's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 80 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 26 Games 2 25 Points 2 13 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

