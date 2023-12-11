For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alex DeBrincat a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

  • In nine of 26 games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
  • On the power play, DeBrincat has accumulated four goals and four assists.
  • DeBrincat's shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are conceding 80 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:52 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 16:45 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:05 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:25 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 15:59 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:31 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:43 Home L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

