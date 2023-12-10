Sunday's game features the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (8-0) and the No. 11 Utah Utes (8-1) squaring off at Mohegan Sun Arena (on December 10) at 2:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-69 win for South Carolina.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Utes earned a 74-48 victory over Saint Joseph's (PA).

The Utes head into this matchup on the heels of a 74-48 victory over Saint Joseph's (PA) on Thursday. The Gamecocks are coming off of a 104-38 win against Morgan State in their last outing on Wednesday. Alissa Pili's team-leading 31 points led the Utes in the victory. Tessa Johnson's team-high 16 points paced the Gamecocks in the win.

Utah vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Utah vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 79, Utah 69

Utah Schedule Analysis

The Utes' best win of the season came against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team (No. 75), according to our computer rankings. The Utes picked up the 74-48 road win on December 7.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Utes are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

The Utes have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).

Utah 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 75) on December 7

87-68 at home over BYU (No. 88) on December 2

117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 176) on November 19

98-34 at home over Merrimack (No. 293) on November 24

104-45 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 319) on November 6

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' best win this season came in a 100-71 victory against the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 6.

The Gamecocks have three wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

South Carolina has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Utes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 34) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 37) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 30

78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 92) on November 20

Utah Leaders

Pili: 23.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 73.6 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30)

23.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 73.6 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50)

17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50) Ines Vieira: 7.8 PTS, 7.7 AST, 3.0 STL, 51.0 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

7.8 PTS, 7.7 AST, 3.0 STL, 51.0 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Jenna Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

9.3 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Kennady McQueen: 9.2 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (21-for-42)

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 14.4 PTS, 11.5 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.3 FG%

14.4 PTS, 11.5 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.3 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 6.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 56.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

10.9 PTS, 6.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 56.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Ashlyn Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.6 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.6 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Chloe Kitts: 10.0 PTS, 48.3 FG%

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes outscore opponents by 40.6 points per game (scoring 96.2 points per game to rank first in college basketball while giving up 55.6 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball) and have a +366 scoring differential overall.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 43.4 points per game, with a +347 scoring differential overall. They put up 93.5 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and allow 50.1 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

