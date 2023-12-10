The Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network. The over/under for the matchup is set at 161.5.

Michigan vs. Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa -3.5 161.5

Wolverines Betting Records & Stats

Michigan has played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 161.5 points.

Michigan has had an average of 157.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Michigan has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Michigan has been victorious in one of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Wolverines have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +150 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 5 62.5% 85.3 166.5 78.6 155.2 161.4 Michigan 4 50% 81.2 166.5 76.6 155.2 149.4

Additional Michigan Insights & Trends

The Hawkeyes' record against the spread in Big Ten action last year was 8-11-0.

The Wolverines score just 2.6 more points per game (81.2) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (78.6).

Michigan is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when it scores more than 78.6 points.

Michigan vs. Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 2-6-0 1-3 5-3-0 Michigan 3-5-0 1-0 6-2-0

Michigan vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa Michigan 14-3 Home Record 13-4 4-7 Away Record 3-8 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

