The Michigan State Spartans (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) face a fellow Big Ten team, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten), on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET and you can watch via BTN.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: BTN

Michigan State Players to Watch

Rienk Mast: 14.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Brice Williams: 14.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Josiah Allick: 7.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Juwan Gary: 16.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jamarques Lawrence: 5.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Nebraska Players to Watch

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison

Nebraska Rank Nebraska AVG Michigan State AVG Michigan State Rank 70th 81.6 Points Scored 73.0 220th 30th 61.9 Points Allowed 63.5 49th 25th 39.0 Rebounds 35.5 98th 93rd 10.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 140th 39th 9.6 3pt Made 5.0 330th 47th 16.9 Assists 15.8 72nd 44th 9.7 Turnovers 10.3 75th

