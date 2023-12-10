The Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) battle the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten teams at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on BTN.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Nebraska matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-3.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-3.5) 140.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Michigan State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, just one of the Spartans games has gone over the point total.

Nebraska is 5-3-0 ATS this year.

So far this season, four out of the Cornhuskers' eight games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Michigan State is 14th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), much higher than its computer rankings (35th).

With odds of +2500, Michigan State has been given a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.