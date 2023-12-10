The Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) travel in Big Ten play versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 45% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

In games Michigan State shoots better than 38.4% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.

The Cornhuskers are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spartans sit at 148th.

The Spartans record 6.2 more points per game (72.6) than the Cornhuskers give up (66.4).

Michigan State has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 66.4 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.

The Spartans surrendered 61.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72).

In terms of three-point shooting, Michigan State fared better in home games last year, draining 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule