How to Watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) travel in Big Ten play versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Michigan State vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 45% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
- In games Michigan State shoots better than 38.4% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
- The Cornhuskers are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spartans sit at 148th.
- The Spartans record 6.2 more points per game (72.6) than the Cornhuskers give up (66.4).
- Michigan State has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 66.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.
- The Spartans surrendered 61.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Michigan State fared better in home games last year, draining 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Arizona
|L 74-68
|Acrisure Arena
|11/28/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 86-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/5/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 70-57
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/18/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.