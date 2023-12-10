Michigan vs. Iowa: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 10
The Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs on BTN.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Iowa vs. Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-3.5)
|159.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-3.5)
|159.5
|-170
|+140
Michigan vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Michigan has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Wolverines have won their only game this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Iowa has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.
- Hawkeyes games have gone over the point total five out of eight times this season.
Michigan Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Michigan has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
